Manchester United report: Star Premier League midfielder could sign on cut-price deal
By Mark White published
Manchester United are looking to rebuild and one Premier League star might be cheaper than he seems
Manchester United could sign one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for just £25m.
United are planning a big summer with Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag expected to take the vacant managerial post any day now. With the likes of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba leaving at the end of this season and the jury still out over the other options in midfield, it seems like that there will be big recruits arriving in the centre of the park.
One surprisingly cheap option, however, is Leicester City man, Youri Tielemans.
According to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), United have identified the Belgian as a potential man to fill the gap. Tielemans arrived at Leicester originally on loan from Monaco before signing permanently and has adapted to become a no.8 alongside James Maddison.
Tielemans could well be a cost-effective signing, too. The midfield man is approaching the end of his contract, with just one year left after this season – and if the Foxes are going to get anything for their man, Brendan Rodgers may be forced to let him leave for just £25m.
United may just pay £25m for the player's services, though it's believed that Arsenal are also interested in signing him.
Tielemans is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
One Bundesliga star is standing out as a potential signing for United, according to reports.
There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, while Darwin Nunez is being linked, too.
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to raise their standards.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
