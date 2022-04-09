Bayern Munich star mocks "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has revealed how baffled he is that Harry Maguire is the captain at Manchester United – and says it should be Cristiano Ronaldo instead.
The 21-year-old – rated as one the best left-backs in the world – described Ronaldo as "one of the greatest players ever in the 21st century", and couldn't get his head around the fact he would refer to England defender Maguire as "Cap".
Maguire became United's captain in January 2020, shortly after joining the club from Leicester, but has faced recurring criticism during his time in the north-west – and was booed while playing for England at Wembley in March.
Ronaldo has never actually been a regular captain at club level: Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos were Real Madrid skippers during his time in Spain, while Giorgio Chiellini has the armband at Juventus. He has, however, been the captain of the Portuguese national team since 2008.
Canadian Davies returned to the Bayern Munich starting line-up for the first time in months in the Champions League win over Villarreal last week, after struggling with a Covid-19 recovery. He made the comments while streaming himself playing FIFA 22 on Twitch, having got Maguire in an Ultimate Team pack.
"Can you guys imagine, take this in... You’re Ronaldo, right? One of the greatest players ever in the 21st century and what’s his name is your captain. Harry Maguire is your captain," Davies told his viewers.
"And you refer to him as, ‘Yes cap.’ I don’t know what he says to him. I’m not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo, Ronaldo should get the armband."
“Imagine being Ronaldo and Harry Maguire is your captain” Alphonso Davies🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/072l8dc93sApril 8, 2022
Let's hope Davies and Maguire don't come face-to-face in the Champions League next season. Although that doesn't seem too likely right now, anyway.
Erik ten Hag has already eyed up an England star as his first major signing if he becomes Manchester United manager, while one big Man United name is ready to take a pay cut just to get out of Old Trafford this summer.
