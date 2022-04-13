Manchester United report: Red Devils make u-turn on star's contract, angering key players

Manchester United are facing a backlash from their squad over a contract u-turn they've made.

Tensions in the Old Trafford dressing room have reportedly been high over the last year or so, with plenty of leaked information making its way into the press. With the Red Devils' underwhelming campaign winding up next month, there is expected to be plenty of squad turnover this summer.

Not least with expiring contracts: the likes of Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are all expected to depart with their deals ending – though one player who was presumed to be going has reportedly been offered a deal.

(Image credit: PA)

The Daily Mirror claim that Paul Pogba has been offered an incredible new contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The World Cup winner was largely expected to depart Manchester United – and the report suggests that even Pogba himself was resigned to his exit.

“Some of the players think it’s out of order he could be getting twice as much as they’re when he hardly starts a game and talks about leaving all the time,” a United source said.

(Image credit: Mike Egerton)

United are on the brink of hiring Erik Ten Hag as the next permanent manager of the club. Since December, Ralf Rangnick has been the interim manager and has chosen to only deploy Pogba in his midfield sporadically.

Pogba is valued to be worth £49.5m by Transfermarkt.

