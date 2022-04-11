Manchester United report: £58m Serie A midfielder set for Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning huge moves to sort their midfield crisis this summer, with one highly-rated Serie A star on the radar.

The Red Devils look likely to appoint Erik Ten Hag in the coming week and the Dutchman is going to need reinforcements in the centre of the pitch. The position has become a problem for the club, with Scott McTominay and Fred the chosen first-choice pairing under both Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and current interim Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag may look to shake things up. Paul Pogba is also departing – potentially back to Juventus, who he signed from in 2016 – and United could recruit from Italy in turn.

La Repubblica (via LazioNews24) claims that United are looking at bringing Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the club after years of rumours linking the Lazio star with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Manager Maurizio Sarri would apparently be in favour of a rebuild of his own – which the midfielder's sale could facilitate – with United having to pay around £58m. With Edinson Cavani set to depart on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, Milinkovic-Savic would even get his first-choice squad number, no.21.

PSG are also rumoured to be looking at a move for the 27-year-old, who is represented by former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman.

Milinkovic-Savic is valued around £63m by Transfermarkt.

