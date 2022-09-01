Manchester United report: Frenkie de Jong could STILL join club, even despite failed summer attempts

Manchester United may not have given up on their Frenkie de Jong pursuit – even now.

The Barcelona star was very clearly the no.1 target for Erik ten Hag this summer, with the Red Devils wanting a defensive-minded midfielder. Eventually, Real Madrid star Casemiro arrived for around £60 million, with De Jong now reintegrated into the Barça set-up.

Ten Hag knows De Jong very well from their time working together at Ajax. The midfielder was a key component of the side that made it to the 2019 Champions League semi-final and even on deadline day, United haven't given up hope that the player may sign for them eventually.

According to the Express (opens in new tab), United have not lost hope on De Jong even in the final hours of the window – and with Ten Hag quite this keen to sign the player, it may be a deal that gets done later.

Manchester United could well wait until January to move again for Barcelona or go again next summer. Previously, the Red Devils have bided their time for top targets, with Jadon Sancho being one shining example of that.

Sancho was chased throughout the 2020 transfer window, with then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer particularly keen to sign the starlet, only for him to remain at Borussia Dortmund that summer. United returned 12 months later, however, eventually getting their man.

The same could happen with De Jong, with multiple sources suggesting that the Carrington outfit are not put off by landing the Dutchman.

Sporting Life (opens in new tab) have reported that one more bid for De Jong will be made on deadline day, though the only business expected from United is the capture of Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

De Jong is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

