Manchester United report: Atletico Madrid to propose Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal

Manchester United could be offered an Atletico Madrid player in part-exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international is determined to depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Ronaldo informed United (opens in new tab) of his desire to seek pastures new before the start of pre-season, and he did not join his team-mates on a tour of Thailand and Australia due to a "family issue".

Ronaldo began the 2-1 loss to Brighton (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend as a substitute, before starting the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford (opens in new tab) last time out.

Erik ten Hag initially wanted to keep hold of the 37-year-old, but he is now open to a sale provided United are able to secure a replacement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are struggling to find a buyer for a player who is now in the last few years of his career.

The Portuguese wants to join a club competing in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) is the only potential suitable destination as things stand.

Mendes has a good relationship with the hierarchy at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, while Diego Simeone is intrigued by the possibility of working with the Real Madrid (opens in new tab) legend.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Atletico are considering a swap deal proposal that would see either Alvaro Morata or Antoine Griezmann head to Manchester in exchange for Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have tried to sign Griezmann in the past, while Morata has Premier League experience from his time with Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Simeone is keen to keep hold of the Spaniard, saying at the weekend: "Everyone at the club hopes he continues."

But the long-serving Atletico boss may be open to losing Morata if it allowed the club to sign Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner.

Meanwhile United are now unlikely to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to The Athletic (opens in new tab), with the two parties unable to agree personal terms.