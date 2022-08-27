Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he still does not know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the club when the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Ronaldo is in his second season back at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese has been linked with a transfer all summer as it is understood he is keen to join a team playing Champions League football this term.

The 37-year-old is still building up his fitness after missing much of United's pre-season preparations and appeared only for the final 22 minutes of his side's 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Asked afterwards about the player's future, Ten Hag said: "We plan with them. So we want them to stay. So that is what we want."

Erik ten Hag's response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final game for Manchester United

But when it was put to the United manager that it was his decision and that he could make Ronaldo stay if he wanted, he seemed unsure.

"I hope so," he said with a shrug.

Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals for United last season, but is yet to convert in 2022/23 and has started only one match so far – the 4-0 defeat away to Brentford earlier this month.