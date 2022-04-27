Manchester United report: Harry Maguire replacement in talks over re-joining Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is on the cusp of securing a replacement for Harry Maguire.

Rumours have surfaced in the past week that the Red Devils are keen to add a defender to the squad before anything else. Outgoing interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted at as many as dozen new faces at Old Trafford – and it's thought that a forward and a defensive midfielder are high up on the priority list.

But defence has also been a problem in recent times for United, who have shipped plenty of goals this season. Captain Harry Maguire has come under some of the staunchest criticism for the beleaguered backline – and it's thought that Ten Hag may not want the England star at all.

(Image credit: Getty)

SI reports that Man United are in talks with the agent of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber over a move to the Premier League and that the deal is beginning to "progress", now.

The 20-year-old has ascended to become a defensive pillar for Ten Hag in Amsterdam and was lauded for his performances in this season's Champions League, where de Godenzonen recorded a 100% win rate in the group stage.

The Dutch defender is not just capable in the centre of defence but at full-back too.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ten Hag was quick to mention this season that he believes his latest – and last – squad of players in the Eredivisie to be as good as the 2019 calibre, stating that Timber was performing at a level on par with Matthijs de Ligt, who famously captained the Dutch side to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

With Manchester United rumoured to be set to give their new manager around £150m to spend this summer, it may take a large portion to sign a top defender to improve an ailing backline.

Timber is valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt.

