Manchester United turn attention to €100m Serbian amid Pogba exit rumours

As talk of Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford intensifies, Manchester United are on the hunt for a replacement.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, has confirmed that the Frenchman wants out.

"Everyone knows the will of the player, who has the desire to take the next step in his career," he told The Times.

Pogba has been linked with his dream move to Real Madrid and it is believed that United will have ample funds to replace him.

Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but the €120 million price-tag was deemed to high.

However, according to Sportmediaset, Lazio have now lowered their asking price to €100m and would even likely take close to €80m.

Milinkovic-Savic reportedly sold an apartment in Rome recently, which was further indication of his intention to move on from Lazio.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and assisted three more last season as he helped Lazio lift the Coppa Italia.

READ MORE...

5 things Manchester United MUST achieve in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season

Why Atletico Madrid may be forced to sell Saul Niguez to Manchester United this summer