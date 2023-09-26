Manchester United plot stunning swoop for former Arsenal forward: report

Manchester United are weighing up a January offer for Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, according to reports.

The former Arsenal man has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils, who are desperate to strengthen their attacking options in the January window.

United are currently short of players in forward areas and Erik ten Hag wants to rectify that situation in the mid-season market.

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the Manchester United first team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony has taken a leave of absence amid domestic abuse allegations in Brazil, while Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the first team after a falling-out with Ten Hag.

According to Spanish publication Nacional, United are considering a bid for Gnabry at the beginning of 2024.

The Bayern forward, who scored against Ten Hag's team in last week's Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena, is also on the radar of Real Madrid.

However, both clubs will find it tough to prise Gnabry, who is valued at £47.8m by Transfermarkt, away from the German champions.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking options in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Germany international is a key player for Thomas Tuchel's team and he is under contract in Munich until 2026.

He is also virtually guaranteed Champions League football at Bayern, which would not necessarily be the case at United.

Ten Hag's side return to action on Tuesday when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford in the third round of the EFL Cup.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United face competition from Newcastle in the race to sign a young La Liga starlet, reports say.

The takeover saga at Old Trafford continues to drag on - here's one factor that could be decisive in determining the outcome.

And Erik ten Hag has opened up on the club's decision to re-sign Jonny Evans on a free transfer.