Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United made 'massively important' shock signing

Erik ten Hag has hailed the 'massive importance' of Jonny Evans to the Manchester United cause, following the defender's surprise return to Old Trafford this summer.

Evans re-joined Man United on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City in June, initially on a short-term deal to allow him to play for Ten Hag's side in pre-season.

But the Northern Ireland international, 35, went on to pen a one-year contract with United earlier this month – and has since featured twice in the Premier League, starting Saturday's 1-0 win away to Burnley, in which he set up Bruno Fernandes' winning goal.

Jonny Evans has proved to be a shrewd acquisition so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a signing that, so far, has paid dividends for United – and Ten Hag thinks Evans will have a big role to play this term.

"He was [in] to train with the U23...", said Ten Hag. "I already saw in pre-season the schedule the problems with the numbers in the squad and then, yeah, we decided to sign him because I think he can be really contributing in the squad, and you have seen how massively important he can be."

Why Man United's problems are EVEN WORSE than you think

Evans' return to Manchester United came eight years after he left the Red Devils for West Brom.

He made 198 appearances during his first spell at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United are next in action on Tuesday night, when they begin their Carabao Cup defence by hosting Crystal Palace in the third round.

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United looks safe for now, but there are some interesting names at the top of the odds to potentially take over at Old Trafford...

The club are said to have 'considered' sacking their Dutch manager, however.

Meanwhile, Man United have been linked with a move for a player dubbed 'the next Neymar'.