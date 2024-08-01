Manchester United pre-season turns into disaster, despite latest game ending in victory

By
published

Manchester United have already suffered set backs before the start of the Premier League season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, May 2024
Erik ten Hag is facing an uphill battle before the season kicks off (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United have already suffered a major set back ahead of the start of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils kick off their season with a trip to Wembley for the Community Shield in a repeat of the 2024 FA Cup final, facing off against local rivals Manchester City.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.