Manchester United target Jason Wilcox: Who is the technical director?

Southampton's current Director of Football Jason Wilcox is being tipped for a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United's off-the-field reshaping looks to be continuing with the Red Devils said to be preparing to bring in Jason Wilcox as a Technical Director.

The 53-year-old is currently employed by Southampton and has worked as their Director of Football since January 2023.

A former Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers, Wilcox is likely to work closely with both Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth as INEOS eyes yet another key figure within their recruitment department.

Wilcox, who worked alongside Berrada at Manchester City, could now reunite with his former executive pal in a role at Old Trafford this summer.

It is thought Sir Jim Ratcliffe has approached the former Leeds United winger, with The Athletic stating how Man Utd have offered to pay Southampton the equivalent of a full year of his salary.

With more changes expected at the Theatre of Dreams this summer, the current overhaul seen by INEOS is just the start of a major off-the-pitch overhaul.



But who really is he and what has he done to warrant Manchester United's timely end-of-season approach for his services?

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are expected to welcome huge change this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why do Manchester United want Wilcox?

Manchester City star Cole Palmer is just one of the players who benefited from Wilcox's time at the Etihad Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Leicester City man Wilcox resigned as Man City’s academy director in January last year ahead of his move to Southampton and has been in his current post at St. Mary's for nine months.

Having previously worked with the blue side of Manchester from 2017-2023, Wilcox has overseen plenty of success stories at the Etihad Stadium which include Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, as well as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Beginning initially as an Under-18s coach, Wilcox oversaw a national championship success and two FA Youth Cup final appearances, helping the club become one of the best youth academies in the country. Shortly after, he transitioned into a more technical role with the current Premier League champions.

He then moved to Southampton to work closely with Russell Martin as manager and the Saints are currently in the midst of a promotion battle as they look to return to the Premier League this season.

What kind of player was Wilcox?

The now 53-year-old enjoyed a strong career at the top level of English football, playing from 1989-2006.

He won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and turned out 238 times for the Lancashire outfit.

After ten years at the club, a move to Leeds United soon followed where he played alongside the likes of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Alan Smith and Lee Bowyer.

With the Whites in financial disarray, a transfer to Leicester City came about where he spent just two years, before rounding off his career in the professional game with Blackpool.

