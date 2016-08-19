Manchester United puzzle will come together - Ibrahimovic

Manchester United are like a "puzzle" that will come together in time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said after scoring twice in a 2-0 win against Southampton at Old Trafford on Friday.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring by heading in a Wayne Rooney cross and after the break he made sure of the points by converting a penalty after Luke Shaw was tripped.

The 34-year-old has now hit three goals in two Premier League games for United but he insisted the Premier League is presenting a tougher challenge than he faced in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's a different game here and you don't get a lot of chances like in France," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"The game is tougher and you need to work through the game. It's the beginning and we need to get to know each other. If the goals are early or late it's the same thing for me, it's still three points.

"If the team does well the individual does well, always. I try to help my team-mates and I've scored three goals in total. I'm happy for the team and three goals is good.

"It was the first game for Paul [Pogba] and the rest will come. I'm not been here a month, Paul is back at his home but has not been with the team for long, we need to get to know everybody and the simple things, outside the pitch and inside the pitch.

"[Eric] Bailly and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan are new, we all have to get to know the philosophy of the coach, although I know him already. Everything is new - it's like a puzzle."