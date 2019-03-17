Manchester United on red alert as Inter make Mauro Icardi available for transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for Mauro Icardi after Inter admitted defeat in their battle to keep hold of their captain.

Icardi hasn’t played for the Nerazzurri since early February due to a contract dispute which was further complicated when he failed to distance himself from critical comments made by his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

Inter had been hoping to find a solution which would enable them to reintegrate the striker into the team, but La Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed that they are now resigned to losing the striker – whose current deal expires in 2021 – this summer.

United are one of the clubs said to be closely monitoring the situation, with Real Madrid and Juventus also likely to launch bids for a player who has scored 122 goals in 210 appearances for Inter.

The Serie A side could also see Ivan Perisic depart San Siro before the start of next season, with Arsenal ready to revive their interest in the Croatian winger.

Unai Emery was left frustrated by the north Londoners’ failure to land Perisic in January, but they are prepared to rival Atletico Madrid to his signature this summer.