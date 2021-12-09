Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag bound for Old Trafford, with Ajax looking for successors

Manchester United are edging ever closer to hiring Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick is currently enjoying a six-month interim manager role but attention is turning to the summer and the options at United's disposal. Ajax manager Ten Hag is one of the favourites for the job - and the Dutchman has now admitted that he's up for the challenge of leaving Amsterdam.

“I think I’m ready for it [to move to a top foreign club],” Ten Hag told de Volkskrant. “I would be happy to take up that challenge.

“But I’m not chasing it. If it turns out that that step will never come, I will not say that my coaching career has failed. But I think I have sufficient competencies to take on that challenge.”

Ten Hag would be a sensible appointment stylistically, following on from Rangnick. The incumbent German is instilling a high gegenpress in a 4-2-2-2 shape, with Ten Hag drilled in the principles of pressing from his time at Bayern Munich II. The 51-year-old has shown his capabilities in developing youth stars while at the Johan Cruyff Arena and plays possession-heavy football.

Now, Ajax director and former Red Devil Edwin van der Sar has addressed the rumours directly.

“This means that we are doing something well,” Van der Sar told RTL 7 when asked about Ten Hag being linked with United. “It’s the same with the players. When we perform well, the interest comes.

“If there is interest in our players or coach… we’ve all been blown away in the past. So be it, we have to make sure we’re ready by then, that the lists are filled in.”

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij says that Ajax are already drafting a list of names to step into the managerial hot seat, should Ten Hag leave for United. The two clubs have conducted business recently, too, with Donny van de Beek's transfer to the Premier League and are apparently on good terms.

Dean Henderson has been linked with a loan move to the Dutch club recently.