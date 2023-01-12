Manchester United report: Facundo Pellistri future to be decided this week after long-awaited debut
Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri had to wait two-and-a-half years for his debut, but could now be heading to Watford
Manchester United are reportedly weighing up whether to send Facundo Pellistri out on loan or keep him at Old Trafford amid interest from Watford.
The 21-year-old made his first-team debut this week against Charlton, coming off the bench to set up one of Marcus Rashford’s two late goals in a 3-0 win that sent United into the League Cup semi-finals.
It was a long-awaited moment for the Uruguay international, who joined United in October 2020 from Penarol before going on loan to Alaves.
Pellistri’s lack of game time at his club didn’t stop him from earning a place in Uruguay’s World Cup squad and he featured in all three group games for his country as they suffered an early exit in Qatar.
According to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), United will meet the winger’s agent this week to decide his future.
Championship side Watford want to bring him in on loan until the end of the season, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reports.
But Erik ten Hag might now consider giving the youngster more game time after finally handing him his debut.
United aren’t short of options in the wide positions, with Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho vying for a place in the starting side.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
