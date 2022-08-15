Manchester United report: Premier League man identified as new midfield target

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The Ecuador international starred in Albion's 2-1 victory over Erik ten Hag's side at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.

After Yves Bissouma was sold to Tottenham (opens in new tab) earlier this summer, Caicedo is expected to be a regular starter for Graham Potter's side this season.

But United (opens in new tab) could attempt to prise him away from the Amex Stadium before the transfer window closes on September 1.

That is according to a report by the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) which also lists Arsenal (opens in new tab) and West Ham (opens in new tab) among the 20-year-old's admirers.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

United have spent most of the summer trying to sign Frenkie de Jong, despite the Barcelona man's reluctance to move to Old Trafford.

There are signs that the Red Devils are finally beginning to turn their attention away from the Dutchman, though, with Juventus (opens in new tab) midfielder Adrien Rabiot in line to join United in the coming days.

But given that Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have both left the club during this window, United will probably attempt to sign more than one midfielder in the next couple of weeks.

Caicedo, who is also being tracked by Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab), might fit the bill.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £100 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

United were interested in the youngster before he moved to Brighton, but they ultimately pulled the plug on the move.

That allowed the Seagulls to swoop in and sign Caicedo for just £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

Needless to say, the midfielder is worth considerably more than that 18 months later, and Brighton will be loath to sell him so early into his career on the south coast.

There is no financial need for them to cash in on a player who is under contract until 2025, especially as Brighton have already generated around £88m from the sales of Bissouma and Marc Cucurella this summer.