Manchester United report: Red Devils line up £44m deal for Brazilian starlet

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Real Betis forward Luiz Henrique, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their attack this month with the loan addition of Wout Weghorst, but the Netherlands international is seen as a stop-gap solution.

Erik ten Hag wants to add more quality to his forward line and he has made Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique one of his top transfer targets.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to add to his squad (Image credit: Getty)

According to Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab), Manchester United (opens in new tab) are one of several Premier League sides keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of £88.3m at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) are also credited with an interest in the player, who only joined Real Betis from Fluminense last summer.

Despite that, the report states that the Spanish side would seriously consider any bids in the region of £44m for the youngster.

Luiz Henrique has scored one goal and provided one assist in 15 La Liga appearances so far this season, but he has caught the eye with his all-round performances for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

However, United could be forced to wait until the summer to land the Brazilian amid reports that they do not have a great deal of money to spend in the current window, hence the loan signing of Weghorst.

The Red Devils will return to action against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Ten Hag's team will then lock horns with Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Manuel Pellegrini currently manages Luiz Henrique at Real Betis (Image credit: Getty)

