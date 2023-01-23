Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Manchester United (opens in new tab) have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus (opens in new tab).
The Serbia striker only joined Juve from Fiorentina this time last year, but the Italian giants have just been slapped with a 15-point deduction after investigation into their past transfer business – and that looks likely to cost them Champions League football next season.
As such, Vlahovic could be one of a number of Bianconeri players who wish to move on this summer – and according to 90min (opens in new tab), United have been told that he will be available.
However, the report adds that United could face competition from Arsenal (opens in new tab) (who, along with North London rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab), were priced out of a move for Vlahovic last year), Chelsea (opens in new tab), Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) and PSG (opens in new tab).
Vlahovic is currently valued at around £70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab); Juve paid an initial £58.3m (opens in new tab) for his services late in last year's January transfer window.
Juve's punishment has seen them drop to ninth in Serie A, leaving them 14 points off fourth place and Champions League qualification at the halfway mark of the campaign.
United, by contrast, are well on course to return to Europe's top club competition – where Vlahovic, unsurprisingly, is said to want to play in 2023/24. Juve went out of this season's Champions League in the group stage.
Having burst onto the scene with Fiorentina, Vlahovic hasn't been quite as prolific for Juve, but he does average better than goal every other game in Serie A (13 goals in 25 appearances).
And given that he only turns 23 next week, he's probably still a reasonable way off the peak of his powers. He's bound to be a very tempting proposition if he is up for sale this summer.
