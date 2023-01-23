Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are set to do battle over the signing of a Brazilian wonderkid, with both sides eager to add attacking talent to their squads.

Erik ten Hag has been limited this season in the forward positions, with Anthony Martial regularly injured, Jadon Sancho out of form and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club. While Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life, the Dutch manager is keen on adding another bright spark as he looks to challenge for trophies in his first season in charge.

PSG are also interested in acquiring the Brazilian wonderkid, though, with Kylian Mbappe's future constantly in doubt. Consequently, both clubs are looking to reinforce their forward lines, and are willing to spend big in doing so.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), Manchester United have identified Vitor Roque of Athletico Paranaense as the perfect addition to their squad, with the 17-year-old impressing since bursting onto the scene in Brazil's top flight.

United will have to trigger Roque's huge £52.5 million release clause to lure him to Old Trafford, though, considering his contract with Athletico Paranaense runs until the summer of 2027.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that the Red Devils have emerged as the favourites to secure Roque's signature, but, considering the length of his contract and the interest from PSG, matching his release clause is the only guaranteed way to attract him to the club.

Capable of operating as both a winger and a striker, Roque is both quick and strong despite his size, and clinical once in front of goal. He scored five goals in 29 appearances in Brazil's Serie A for Athletico Paranaense for the recently completed season, helping the club to sixth place.

Roque's performances in the Copa Libertadores also saw them reach the final - scoring twice in seven games - which they lost 1-0 to Flamengo in in October.

Roque is valued at £9.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).