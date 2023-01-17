Manchester United report: Red Devils to battle Arsenal for prolific Victor Osimhen

Manchester United (opens in new tab) will reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal (opens in new tab) in the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli (opens in new tab).

The striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei – who lead the way in Serie A and topped their Champions League group.

And the goalscoring exploits of the 24-year-old – who bagged a brace as Napoli thumped Juventus (opens in new tab) 5-1 last time out – appear to have attracted the attention of a clutch of English clubs.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in Serie A with 12 goals (Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)

According to Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino (via Goal) (opens in new tab), Newcastle (opens in new tab) are also keen on Osimhen – who could cost roughly £133m.

The Nigeria international's current contract doesn't expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, but he is said to be unwilling to discuss an extension until this summer – perhaps suggesting that he sees his future elsewhere.

Of the three Premier League clubs Osimhen – who joined Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee (opens in new tab) in 2020 – has been linked with, Man United are most in need of a new centre-forward.

While Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus last summer and Eddie Nketiah has deputised superbly in his absence, and Newcastle added Alexander Isak to an attacking department already featuring Callum Wilson, United were lacking up front even before Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November.

Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 22 caps for Nigeria (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

United have just signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the rest of 2022/23, but the 30-year-old Dutchman is hardly likely to be the long-term solution at Old Trafford.

Osimhen could be exactly that, though – and their fans have already been demanding that they swoop for him (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

In other transfer news, United have been linked with a surprise move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, they are said to be reluctant to let Scott McTominay leave on loan (opens in new tab) – amid reported interest from Newcastle.

Away from the transfer front, Erik ten Hag has insisted that United are not thinking about winning the Premier League title (opens in new tab) – despite Saturday's derby comeback victory over Manchester United.