Manchester United report: Unsettled Kyle Walker-Peters attracts United and Chelsea interest

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as both clubs look for a new right-back.

The two Premier League heavyweights are in the market for a defender this month, with Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan linked with both (opens in new tab) and Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro among Chelsea’s reported targets. (opens in new tab)

However, they could stay closer to home for a solution, as TalkSport (opens in new tab)says both clubs are also looking at Walker-Peters.

Denzel Dumfries has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

The 25-year-old has stalled negotiations over a new Saints contract, with his current deal running to June 2025.

The report says he wants to leave, and United could be an option if Aaron Wan-Bissaka finds a new club this month.

Walker-Peters’ former club Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the situation, although Porro is believed to be their top target.

The two-time England international, who is valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Saints this season, scoring one goal.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the south coast club, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, but they enjoyed a confidence-boosting shock win over Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals this week.

