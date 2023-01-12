Manchester United report: Unsettled Kyle Walker-Peters attracts United and Chelsea interest
Manchester United and Chelsea are in the market for a new right-back this month
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as both clubs look for a new right-back.
The two Premier League heavyweights are in the market for a defender this month, with Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan linked with both (opens in new tab) and Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro among Chelsea’s reported targets. (opens in new tab)
However, they could stay closer to home for a solution, as TalkSport (opens in new tab)says both clubs are also looking at Walker-Peters.
The 25-year-old has stalled negotiations over a new Saints contract, with his current deal running to June 2025.
The report says he wants to leave, and United could be an option if Aaron Wan-Bissaka finds a new club this month.
Walker-Peters’ former club Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the situation, although Porro is believed to be their top target.
The two-time England international, who is valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Saints this season, scoring one goal.
It’s been a difficult campaign for the south coast club, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, but they enjoyed a confidence-boosting shock win over Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals this week.
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.
New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).
And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
