Newcastle report: Manchester United reluctant to let Scott McTominay leave on loan

Newcastle United have reportedly been knocked back by Manchester United after making an enquiry for Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international has fallen out of favour with United boss Erik ten Hag in recent months and hasn’t started a Premier League game since 2 October.

McTominay’s lack of game time has led to speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told Give Me Sport (opens in new tab)that Newcastle asked Manchester United about McTominay’s availability for a loan move this month.

However, they were told that the Red Devils don’t want to lose the midfielder.

McTominay has a contract until June 2025 in Manchester and is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at £27 million.

The 26-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season under Ten Hag, but only 10 of those have come from the start.

He was an unused substitute for United’s last Premier League outing, a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, with Ten Hag preferring a midfield combination of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

The Dutch manager has overseen a strong run recently, guiding his side to eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

That form has taken the Red Devils to fourth in the Premier League standings and a win in Saturday’s derby against Man City would leave them one point behind their rivals in second spot.

