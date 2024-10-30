Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim's players left 'surprised and betrayed' by decision to leave Sporting

Ruben Amorim looks to be heading to the Premier League

Prospective new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has enjoyed one of the most emphatic rises to stardom of any manager over the past decade or so, completely flipping the balance of power in his native Portugal in the process.

The 39-year-old's four-year stint in Lisbon so far has seen Sporting rise from a fallen giant to a dominant force through the use of shrewd tactics and smart recruitment, developing a squad of under-appreciated senior players and exciting Portuguese talent to build a team now capable of competing with Europe's biggest sides.

This turnaround has unsurprisingly drawn interest from across the continent over the past 12 months, with a number of Premier League sides reportedly interested over the summer.

Sporting players left angry by Manchester United bound Ruben Amorim

Amorim looks set to be appointed at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim now looks set to join struggling English giants Manchester United, with widespread reports later confirmed by a statement from Sporting that the manager's €10 million release clause had been paid.

The news comes just months after Amorim rejected moves to both Liverpool and West Ham United, opting to retain his commitment to the ever-improving project in Lisbon.

Amorim has worked wonders with Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's decision to depart just nine games into the new league season has reportedly evoked a negative reaction from his players, with Portuguese outlet Record stating that the Sporting squad feel a sense of 'betrayal' over the move.

The story states that certain players, who have previously turned down lucrative moves away from the club having been convinced by Amorim's project, now feel betrayed by the manager's decision to 'abandon them'.

The announcement was met by demands of a direct explanation from club captain Sebastian Coates, while others broke down in tears such is Amorim's impact and stature at the club.

Sporting remain unbeaten so far this season across all competitions, winning each of their opening nine league fixtures while two wins and a draw in the Champions League have left the squad in a fantastic position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Amorim looks set to take over a United side languishing in 14th in the Premier League, just seven points clear of the relegation zone having averaged less than a goal per game in the league.

Their European exploits have yielded similarly disappointing results, failing to win any of their opening three Europa League group games so far, despite taking the lead in each game.

United take on Chelsea this weekend when Premier League action returns.