Manchester United report: Teenager to be handed bumper deal, in first Ruben Amorim era move

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a professional deal for one soon-to-be 17-year-old superstar.

The Red Devils are renowned for their constant production of talented from Carrington, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer just three recent examples.

Former boss Erik ten Hag shared the same views as new head coach Ruben Amorim regarding the promotion of youth talent, with 16-year-old defender Goodwill Kuonki already involved in first-team training in recent weeks.

Manchester United preparing to tie down teenage talent Chido-Obi Martin THIS week

Manchester United's next teenage sensation looks likely to be striker Chido Obi (Image credit: Getty Images)

After arriving from Arsenal in the summer, 16-year-old superstar Chido-Obi Martin has been in sensational form for Manchester United's academy teams already.

It took the Danish youth international just 14 minutes to score a hat-trick on his competitive debut - as United's Under-18's thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the U18 Premier League in October.

Chido Obi-Martin was a prolific scorer for Arsenal's academy before his big switch (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per reports from his home country of Denmark, Martin will sign professional terms with Manchester United on Friday, the very same day he celebrates his 17th birthday.

Tipsbladet says the club have already informed Chido's representatives of their intentions to do so, with the Red Devils wasting no time in tying down the teenager to a long-term contract at the club.

Denmark U17's boss Jesper Mikkelsen has already told the media he sees big things in the future for Chido. "When you look at Chido, he doesn't look like someone who hasn't turned 16 yet," said the 44-year-old.

"First of all, he has a physique that is really advantageous as a football player. He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile. He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard not to be excited about Martin, given his extensive scoring record at club level already.

Manchester United will have to watch his development carefully, but you do feel there is a hidden gem brewing once again at Carrington.

Amorim's side are back in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.