Manchester United report: Two bargain summer targets could yet join in January

Manchester United are already planning for a busy January window, with two big signings potentially arriving at Old Trafford.

After a slow start to the transfer window, the Red Devils managed to bring in a raft of new recruits, including the £85 million acquisition of Antony from Ajax on Deadline Day. Fellow Sao Paolo-bred star Casemiro joined from Real Madrid for around £60m, too, in a blockbuster move.

Erik ten Hag also raided his native Netherlands for left-back bargain Tyrell Malacia and centre-back Lisandro Martinez – who has settled nicely into the Premier League after early criticism and a half-time hooking in the horror show away to Brentford.

Lisandro Martinez has had a solid start to the season for Manchester United (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Now, Ten Hag wants to rekindle some of the links that were suggested during the summer, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) reports that Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans is high on the priority list for United. The Leicester City schemer has less than a year remaining on his deal in the east Midlands, with the Foxes failing to sell him in the summer. Arsenal were most consistently linked but could not agree on a fee.

Ajax star Brian Brobbey is also on the shortlist, according to TeamTalk (opens in new tab). Brobbey, who moved to RB Leipzig before returning to Amsterdam, was a summer target.

With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front, Ten Hag is said to want more competition in a squad that lacks a natural outlet up top. Brobbey could now cost up to £50m.

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester for nothing next summer if he doesn't secure a January move away (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

After a difficult start in which he lost his opening two games, Ten Hag has turned the tide for his new club, managing to beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool at home.

United take on Manchester City after the international break.

