Manchester United report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic provides Marcus Rashford to AC Milan update

Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United is still yet to be decided this month.

Rashford, 27, has been frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim after comments he made to Henry Winter back in December about wishing to seek a 'new challenge'. He has now missed the Red Devils' last seven games.

With speculation continuing to grow over his future, AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are just three destinations that have been touted, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic now weighing in on the debate.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future is a 'tricky' situation

Rashford has seven goals for United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, AC Milan Senior Advisor Ibrahimovic believes the situation surrounding Rashford's next step is a tricky one. A loan move has been suggested this winter, with a fee of £40m touted as the required price to see him leave Old Trafford permanently.

"Rashford? I know him very well; I played alongside him in his youth," began the legendary Swedish striker. "He has accomplished remarkable feats with Manchester United and remains one of their standout players."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Rashford would be well suited at the San Siro (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Every player dreams of donning the AC Milan jersey, one of the premier clubs globally. However, it's a tricky situation, and we haven't communicated with him yet; we'll see what unfolds."

New Milan boss Sergio Conceicao has also chirped in and expressed his desire to bring Rashford to Italy. The 50-year-old recently saw his side clinch the Italian Super Cup after wins over Inter and Juventus and his recent comments have caused more mystery.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In Portugal, it’s even more chaotic. Here, we discuss football, and occasionally, someone stirs the pot, " Conceicao said.

"Rashford is undoubtedly a talented player, like many others, with some available in the market. We must wait and see what transpires."

In FourFourTwo's view, Rashford's future looks likely to be away from his boyhood club and we expect him to leave on loan this month, before permanently moving onto pastures new in the summer.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday as they take on Southampton in a must-win clash at the Theatre of Dreams.