'Distinct lack of harmony': Sheikh Jassim facing problems in Manchester United negotiations despite 11th-hour bid

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly submitted an improved, 11th-hour offer to buy Manchester United, but reports are suggesting his absence from negotiations could prove a sticking point in his desire to acquire the club.

The Qatari banker submitted the fresh bid on Tuesday morning to Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the sale on behalf of the Glazers.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Monaco-based British billionaire also looking to buy Manchester United, and Sheikh Jassim submitted what seemed like their third and final bids at the end of April. The Glazer family didn't respond to these bids, though, causing the Qatari to up his offer.

He is looking to buy 100 per cent of the club, will clear United's £969.6 million debt, and will include a separate fund directed solely at the club and local community.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) is reporting that Sheikh Jassim's absence from discussions is "regarded as notable" from Raine, though, with his privacy suggesting there will be problems in ratifying a potential Qatari takeover with the Premier League.

With four of the six Glazer siblings reportedly looking to cash out immediately, while the club's co-chairmen, Avram and Joel Glazer, are known to be the most reluctant to sell up, Sheikh Jassim's lack of forthcoming in negotiations makes him the less appealing bidder.

Indeed, Sheikh Jassim hasn't been directly involved in any discussions, and sent a group of advisers and officials part of the Nine Two Foundation - the ownership group set up as part of the bid - for in-person meetings at Old Trafford and Carrington, rather than attend the tour himself.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, on the other hand, visited the club's facilities with only a select group of close people, including Sir Dave Brailsford.

The same report also suggests there "has been a distinct lack of harmony in conversations involving Raine and Sheikh Jassim’s camp".

Both parties have submitted bids worth around £5 billion, according to reports, though there are obvious discrepancies. While Sheikh Jassim wants full ownership of Manchester United, Ratcliffe is believed to have offered just over 50 per cent, which would see the Glazers remain as minority stakeholders.

There has been no indication when the Glazer family will make a decision over the future direction of United.