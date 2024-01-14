Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives expected ratification date for takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken to reporters for the first time about his investment at Manchester United and given an expected date for the Premier League to ratify his partial takeover.

Ratcliffe agreed to buy 25% of United from the Glazers for around £1.3 billion, with the deal announced on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Tottenham at Old Trafford, Ratcliffe was asked when he expected the deal to be ratified.

"Early to mid-Feb," he said. "Hopefully we don't find anything dodgy on my CV!

"This is the first match for me since we got here. I am very excited to be here, but I can't answer any questions really."

The 71-year-old was also asked how long he sees himself being involved with the club and said: "A few years. It has taken a few turns as you know but these things take some doing.

"When did I first come to a game? When I was a kid. Quite young. Ten or something, it is 60 years ago."

Ratcliffe, who grew up as a United supporter, said his favourite players were the ones in Sir Alex Ferguson's great side from the 1990s.

"[Paul] Scholes, [Ryan] Giggs, Eric [Cantona] probably," he said. "I can't come all the time [to games] because I have some other things. But I will come."

After speaking to the media, Ratcliffe took his seat alongside Sir Alex to watch Sunday's game against Spurs.

