Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts after Erik ten Hag and Red Devils win FA Cup

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued a statement after watching Erik ten Hag lead the Red Devils to victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United in control against their local rivals and Ten Hag's side survived a late fightback from City as Jeremy Doku grabbed a goal in the final minutes.

It is a positive end to a disappointing season for United, with the Red Devils having registered their lowest-ever Premier League finish (eighth) in a tumultuous campaign.

“It is a glorious feeling to win the FA Cup final at Wembley," Ratcliffe said in a statement after the match.

"Manchester United clearly were not the favourites to win today but they played with total commitment and skill and overcame one of the great teams in football.

"We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them."

Ratcliffe declined to soeak in the mixed zone after the match and it remains to be seen whether Saturday's win will hand a lifeline to under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman had been widely expected to leave Manchester United this summer, but claimed in the lead-up to this match that he had the support of Ratcliffe and his INEOS group.

Ratcliffe and INEOS assumed control of football operations in late February and big changes are expected this summer at Old Trafford.

