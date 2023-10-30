Manchester United star praised for 'incredible' derby performance - despite 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Manchester United put in another abject performance against Manchester City on Sunday, but one Red Devils player has emerged with high praise from the game.

Erling Haaland put Manchester City 1-0 up in the first half at Old Trafford, before adding another almost immediately after the break. The Norwegian then turned provider for Phil Foden as they capped off another dominant display against Manchester United.

City boss Pep Guardiola highlighted some positives from the Manchester United team, though, namely one player who managed to keep the score to a minimum.

Haaland celebrates after his penalty at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Erling had an incredible chance at the end of the first-half and Andre Onana makes an incredible save," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

In total, Onana made seven saves for Manchester United during the derby defeat, with his first-half shutout of Haaland's header the pick of the bunch. With the ball chipped across the six-yard box by Bernardo Silva, it seemed inevitable that Haaland would find the back of the net.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper had other ideas, though, sharply diving across his line to palm away Haaland's header. While the save had little effect on the outcome of the game, it certainly stood out to both Guardiola and Haaland, who also commented on the event after the game.

Onana received high praise for his first-half save (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was an incredible save right before the half time," he told City’s media. "He did another fantastic save in the second half when I chipped it, he saved it with his head. It is what it is. We won.”

The 3-0 win for Manchester City means they stay third in the Premier League, two points off of Tottenham at the top of the table and in touching distance of a fourth-consecutive title.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are miles of the pace, having won five and lost five games in the league this season. They're currently eighth overall, with Erik ten Hag coming under increasing scrutiny.

Roy Keane slammed the attitude of Manchester United's players during the defeat, calling the team "embarrassing". Gary Neville, meanwhile, believes that Antony should have received a red card for his reaction in the game.

Erling Haaland's penalty was the first Manchester City have ever been awarded at Old Trafford in the Premier League.