'Absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing' – Gary Neville says Antony deserved derby red

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville hit out at Antony for an "absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing" kick at Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in the 3-0 derby defeat to the champions at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger petulantly swung a leg at Doku and was shown a yellow card in the closing stages of a one-sided Premier League clash, with the Belgian also booked for squaring up to the former Ajax player.

But replays showed that the South American made no attempt at getting the ball and he could easily have been shown a straight red card, with Neville understanding Doku's frustration.

The former United and England defender, on co-commentary duties for Sky Sports, said: "Doku's absolutely right, Antony just has a kick at him.

"Absolutely right, Doku. United have lost their discipline. That's absolutely ridiculous, I'd just send him off. It's absolutely ridiculous from Antony, it's embarrassing."

Haaland opened the scoring with a penalty after 26 minutes and doubled City's lead with a header early in the second half, before setting up Phil Foden for a third late in the game.

