'City toying with United' - Roy Keane slams Red Devils after Manchester derby defeat

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has called his former club "embarrassing" after their 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, saying the champions "are just toying" with the Red Devils now.

Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden netted the other as the Premier League champions cruised to a big win against their city rivals in a one-sided contest at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's side were dominant virtually throughout and United fans left in their droves before the final whistle of their team's fifth Premier League loss of the season.

"Man City weren't even at their best, it was the same as the FA Cup final last season," Keane said on Sky Sports after the game.

"They're just toying with United now. It was almost embarrassing for the players. They were short in every aspect of the game technically, tactically and worryingly even physically. United were so off it.

"Credit to Man City though, they're an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? It’s a long way back for this team."

United are down in eighth place, 11 points behind leaders Tottenham and eight adrift of Liverpool in fourth.

