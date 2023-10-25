Manchester United star slammed for 'baby-level, ugly, unsportsmanlike' behaviour

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester United might have beaten Copenhagen, but one player has come in for heavy criticism

Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Andre Onana, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen of Manchester United react to conceding a penalty during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and F.C. Copenhagen at Old Trafford on October 24, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has faced heavy criticism for his actions during their Champions League win over Copenhagen on Tuesday night. 

With the score 1-0 deep into stoppage time at the end of the game, referee Marco Guida awarded Copenhagen a penalty after Scott McTominay raised his boot high against Mohamed Elyounoussi. During the VAR check, players surrounded the referee, remonstrating over the foul - except for Garnacho. 

Instead, the Manchester United winger was busy scuffing the penalty spot, attempting to make the surface more difficult to take a spot kick from. Andre Onana subsequently saved from Jordan Larsson, in what proved to be the last action of the match as the Red Devils won 1-0. 

Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and F.C. Copenhagen at Old Trafford on October 24, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Maguire scored the winner for Manchester United (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Copenhagen captain Viktor Claesson clearly didn't agree with Garnacho's behaviour, suggesting that while it likely didn't have an impact on Larsson's strike, it's not something he should have done.

"It's unsportsmanlike," Claesson told Danish outlet Bold. "It's not something I stand for or would do, but if he's done it, he's done it. I don't think that was what decided whether he missed or scored."

Former Arsenal forward Kim Kallstrom agreed. While working as a pundit for Swedish broadcaster TV4 Play, Kallstrom slammed the Argentine for his actions. 

Alejandro Garnacho scuffing the penalty spot while playing for Manchester United against Copenhagen

Garnacho was seen scuffing the penalty spot (Image credit: TNT Sports)

"What an ugly type..." Kallstrom said. "That's so childish. It's such a baby-level thing."

Following their win, Manchester United have now moved to third place in Group A of the Champions League. Bayern Munich have won all three games and seem guaranteed to qualify for the knockout stages, but the second spot is still up for grabs. 

Galatasaray are currently second with four points, United third with three, and Copenhagen are bottom with a solitary point. Each team still has three games remaining, however, with anything certainly possible.

More Manchester United stories

One Arsenal hero praised a Manchester United duo following the result against Copenhagen

Premier League fans should want Arsenal and Manchester United to win in the Champions League, because more European spots will become available as a result. 

While United may have won on Tuesday, a damning stat from the Premier League really highlights their troubles this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1