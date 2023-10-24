Why Premier League fans should want Arsenal and Manchester United to win in Champions League

Premier League fans have, understandably, goaded Arsenal and Manchester United for their less-than ideal starts in the Champions League this season - but they might actually be better off wanting those two sides to actually win in Europe. Let us explain.

With potentially five Champions League spots available to Premier League sides this season, competition for Europe's elite competition is more fierce than ever. However, the extra spot entirely depends on how English sides perform in Europe in 2023/24.

This is because the Champions League is expanding from 32 to 36 teams next season, with two of the additional spots being awarded to the two nations whose clubs achieve the best collective performance in Europe. For example, if these new rules had applied for this campaign, the two extra places would have gone to clubs from England and the Netherlands.

Indeed, in four of the past five campaigns, a team in the Premier League would have received one of the additional slots.

The Champions League is set to undergo some format changes next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

That means Aston Villa, for example, will want sides like Arsenal and Manchester United to progress as far as possible in the Champions League, because it helps their chances of qualifying for that same competition next term. Obviously, Villa doing well themselves in the Europa Conference League will also improve the chances of the Premier League being awarded an extra slot for the Champions League, too.

Yes, to some seeing Arsenal lose at Lens or Manchester United fall at home to Galatasaray is funny, but it's not actually beneficial in a wider context for the Premier League. Villa, who are currently sat fifth, would actually benefit from Arsenal's and Manchester United's successes.

Aston Villa could benefit from the extra spot for the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fair enough, this way of thinking does go against the essence of being a football fan, but for sides vying for a taste of Europe, it's actually rather essential. Brighton and West Ham would love to compete in the Champions League for the first in their histories, while the likes of Crystal Palace and Brentford would have a greater opportunity of seeing European football being played at their respective homes.

As Arsenal prepare for a clash away at Sevilla and Manchester United host Copenhagen on Tuesday night, it's perhaps worth considering that the better English teams perform in Europe, the more chances English sides have of competing in Europe. Then again, that involves wanting rivals to do well - and who really wants that?

