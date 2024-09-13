Manchester United targeting 'elite' Andre Onana replacement, as ownership gets ruthless: report

By
published

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a new goalkeeper

Andre Onana of Manchester United, 2024
Andre Onana has divided opinion since joining Manchester United last year (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United are chasing an elite replacement for goalkeeper, Andre Onana, as the new ownership looks to rectify mistakes of the past.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer, completing deals for several stars to raise the floor of their squad. Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all signed to bolster numbers in defence, while Manuel Ugarte joined as another midfield option, with Joshua Zirkzee further ahead. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.