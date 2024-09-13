Manchester United targeting 'elite' Andre Onana replacement, as ownership gets ruthless: report

Manchester United are chasing an elite replacement for goalkeeper, Andre Onana, as the new ownership looks to rectify mistakes of the past.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer, completing deals for several stars to raise the floor of their squad. Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all signed to bolster numbers in defence, while Manuel Ugarte joined as another midfield option, with Joshua Zirkzee further ahead.

But it seems as if Manchester United are now looking to raise the ceiling of the team, too. Andre Onana was signed perhaps in part because of an existing relationship with Erik ten Hag – but could now be replaced between the sticks.

Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are “interested” in signing Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes . The 27-year-old has impressed in La Liga and was Spain’s No.1 in their successful Euro 2024 campaign.

The report claims United have identified Simon as a top target amid concerns over the performances of current first choice Andre Onana. The Red Devils could replace their current No.1 with the Spaniard and are willing to spend “a considerable amount” to sign him.

VIDEO How Lee Carsley Has ALREADY Fixed England

Simon was instrumental for an Athletic side that conceded just 37 league goals last season - the second best defensive record in La Liga - and caught the eye both as a shot stopper and ball-playing keeper during the Euros. Fichajes claim “the next few weeks” will be key in deciding Simon’s future, although he is under contract in Bilbao until 2029. His current value is €30m, according to Transfermarkt.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simon has missed the start of the new La Liga season with a wrist injury, but aside from the occasional period on the sidelines has been an almost ever-present for Athletic since the 2019-20 season.

Unai Simon won the Euros with Spain this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Basque goalkeeper joined Athletic in 2011 as a teenager, working his way through the youth system before earning a chance to impress in the first team. His rise to prominence has been fairly rapid, with 46 Spain caps to his name already since his international debut in 2020.

In FourFourTwo’s view, much will depend on the price tag to evaluate this potential deal. Simon is an excellent goalkeeper and has performed more consistently than Onana over the last year, but United may not want to give up on their No.1 just yet. The Cameroonian is a year older than Simon but still has plenty of time to further adapt to life in the Premier League and become a key figure at Old Trafford.

More Manchester United news

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's successor named, as pundit slams board

Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel touted to take over from under-fire Erik ten Hag

Angel Gomes has given nod to Manchester United return - with contract up next summer