Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel touted to take over from under-fire Erik ten Hag

By
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under significant pressure, with Thomas Tuchel in the frame for the job

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag is already under pressure at Manchester United only three games into the new Premier League season.

Despite surviving an end-of-year review from minority owner Jim Ratcliffe over the summer following the FA Cup win over Manchester City, ten Hag has endured a difficult start to the new campaign. A late defeat at Brighton was followed up by chastening 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.