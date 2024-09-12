Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel touted to take over from under-fire Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is already under pressure at Manchester United only three games into the new Premier League season.

Despite surviving an end-of-year review from minority owner Jim Ratcliffe over the summer following the FA Cup win over Manchester City, ten Hag has endured a difficult start to the new campaign. A late defeat at Brighton was followed up by chastening 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

With the jury still out following United's eighth-placed finish last season - their lowest in Premier League history, Ten Hag needs to turn the ship around quickly.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe might make a big call on the management soon (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Should he prove unable to recover form the shaky start, United may once again be looking for a new manager, with the ideal replacement already out there according to former France international William Gallas. Gallas regularly went head-to-head with United in Premier League title races during the 2000s, winning the league twice with Chelsea.

And the Frenchman believes another former Stamford Bridge employee could prove the answer to United's current issues. Gallas told Gambling Zone, "Thomas Tuchel could be the solution to Manchester United’s problems.

"If he came into the club and was given time, given two years to create his team, the club would be in a completely different position to the one it is in now.

"At Chelsea Tuchel was very organised, the players respected him and he won the Champions League as well as a couple of other trophies, you can see why he was a success and maybe he wasn't given enough time at Chelsea to turn things around."

Thomas Tuchel delivered Chelsea's second European Cup only four months after arriving at the club (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tuchel won the Champions League within a few months of his appointment at Stamford Bridge, later leading Chelsea to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The German was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge barely a month into the 2022-23 season. He has since won the Bundesliga at Bayern Munich but left the German giants at the end of last season and has remained out of work since.

