Manchester United targeting quadruple this season, insists ambitious Wout Weghorst

Manchester United (opens in new tab) are determined to win an unprecedented quadruple this season, says Wout Weghorst.

Erik ten Hag's side trail Premier League leaders Manchester City (opens in new tab) by five points, remain in both domestic cup competitions (they take on Newcastle in the League Cup final later this month), and are about continue their European campaign with the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off away to Barcelona (opens in new tab) on Thursday.

And as far as Weghorst is concerned, all four honours are there for the taking. The Dutch striker, who's on loan from Burnley until the end of the campaign, told United's official website (opens in new tab):

"Of course the two matches with Barcelona are great, but at the end it's about winning and it's about the trophies. It doesn't matter which club or which stadium, wherever you're going to play.

"We're still active in four competitions and we want to keep playing in them. That's why there's only one thing that's counting and that's winning these days."

Granted, if United were to scoop all the silverware available to them, it wouldn't quite constitute the quadruple – that would entail swapping the Europa League for the Champions League – but they would still become the first English club to lift four trophies in one season.

United's last silverware came back in 2016/17, when they won the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.