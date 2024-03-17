Manchester United targeting ‘the new Gerard Pique’, but Brexit could scupper Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans: report

Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in signing young Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

Cubarsi has impressed since making his first-team debut at the Catalan club earlier this season and won the Player of the Match award for his performance in Barça's 3-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League last week – his first ever match in the competition.

The young defender's current contract runs until 2026 and his release clause is understood to be around €10 million.

Pau Cubarsi with his Player of the Match award after Barcelona's win over Napoli in the Champions League in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That low amount makes him an attractive proposition for English clubs and according to Sport, Manchester City made contact last summer over a possible transfer.

The Barcelona-based sports paper say United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested in the centre-back as well, with the Red Devils looking to make the teenager one of their first signings under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But Cubarsi is only 17 years old and Brexit rules mean Premier League clubs now have to wait until a player is 18 before they are allowed to make a signing from overseas.

Cubarsi does not turn 18 until January 22 next year, so Manchester United and other Premier League clubs would be unable to sign him until late in the winter window at the earliest.

That will be a relief for Barcelona, with the Catalan club having already reportedly opened negotiations with Cubarsi over a new deal, which would include a much higher release clause.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the new contract would come into effect when the player turns 18 and would see his release clause rise to an incredible €1 billion.

In any case, Cubarsi is a big Barcelona fan and seems unlikely to want to move at the moment, having taken his first steps with his boyhood club.

