Manchester United to hijack deal for Premier League star, who has an 'excellent' relationship with Ruben Amorim: report

Manchester United are looking to land a top performing Premier League player in the upcoming transfer windows, with the target already having a strong bond to Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is set to take charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday, with all eyes on the new Red Devils boss.

The hierarchy look set to provide him with some funds to bolster his squad in January, too, as Amorim attempts to turn Manchester United's season around.

Manchester United showing interest in Pedro Porro

Porro has shone for Spurs this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are pursuing a move for Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro, with the Red Devils preparing to hijack any deal involving the Spaniard.

Porro is currently the subject of both Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the European giants keen on adding the 25-year-old to their squads. The report, though, states that Porro's representatives are expecting Manchester United to make a move in the coming months, due to his "excellent" relationship with new manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim and Porro together at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Porro played 98 games at Sporting for Amorim between 2020 and 2022, initially on loan before the Portuguese side activated his £7.2m release clause. During that time Porro scored 12 goals and impressed in Amorim's 3-4-3 formation as a wing-back - so much so that Tottenham ended up spending £39m on him back in 2023.

Spurs will want considerably more than that to consider a deal for the defender in the upcoming transfer window, though, with reports suggesting at least £60m is needed. His current contract expires in 2028, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £40m.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense that Amorim would want Porro at Manchester United when considering the specialist nature of wing-backs in his system, though whether they'll be able to complete a deal is unclear.

Porro's future could ultimately depend on what Trent Alexander-Arnold decides, though Manchester City's interest might also force him into stalling on his next move.