Manchester United to lose £900m deal in 'worst-case scenario': report

Manchester United are at risk of losing a £900m deal if the "worst-case scenario" actually comes to fruition in the second half of the season.

Despite the positive signs when Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford, the Portuguese boss has managed just two wins, one draw and five defeats in eight Premier League games, leaving Manchester United looking precarious in the table.

And, if things get horribly worse, then Manchester United could be at risk of losing a heap of cash as details of one deal come to light.

Manchester United at risk of losing £900m deal with Adidas

According to the Telegraph, Adidas can terminate their £90m-per-year contract with Manchester United if the Red Devils are relegated from the Premier League this season.

The deal, which runs until June 2035, was extended for another 10 years in July 2023, but gives the German manufacturer the power to give just a year's notice if they wish to end the deal early.

While relegation seems unthinkable for Manchester United, it's becoming an increasing possibility with each poor result they suffer. The sit seven points above Ipswich in the relegation zone, with Ruben Amorim admitting that they could be facing a relegation battle this season after a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

"We have to acknowledge our position," Amorim said. "I think people are tired of excuses in this club. Sometimes I talk about relegation. Because our club needs a shock."

Adidas could also reduce their payments for 12 months if Manchester United do drop into the Championship, with the Three Stripes paying half of the £90m they owe for the partnership.

In FourFourTwo's view, while relegation still seems unlikely, it's definitely a possibility when considering how poorly they have played this season. Only four teams in the top flight have lost more games than them, and things don't look like getting much better in the near future.

As for Adidas, £45m for a year is still one of the highest figures a manfacturer will be paying in world football, regardless of the fact that the Red Devils will be playing in the Championship.