Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund CEO says attempt to sign Jadon Sancho was ‘misjudged’

Manchester United 'misjudged' their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho over the summer, according to the CEO of Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League giants’ interest in the England winger is no secret, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to bring him to Old Trafford before the transfer window closed.

Dortmund slapped a €120 million price tag on the 20-year-old, who has shone in the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

That was more than United were willing to pay and the Germans subsequently set a deadline of 10 August for a satisfactory bid to come in, which never arrived.

"Perhaps a club that wanted him misjudged it and believed we were ready to compromise," Hans-Joachim Watzke told ZDF.

"We had a clear line, and we will have it next summer.”

Watzke wouldn’t rule out the idea of Sancho leaving in the future, despite the winger having three years left to run on his contract until at the Westfalenstadion.

"In this day and age you can never say that a player is totally unsellable,” he added.

“But it is also absolutely clear that we don't want to give anybody up."

Sancho has scored one goal and provided two assists in four appearances for Dortmund so far this season.

The German giants have picked up nine points from their opening four games of the Bundesliga season, and begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Lazio on Tuesday.

