Manchester United explore shock move for England midfielder: report

By
published

Manchester United could be set to make another midfield move when the transfer window reopens

Manchester United&#039;s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s busy summer in the transfer market was just the first step of what will likely be a lengthy rebuild process.

This summer saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new regime driving the club’s transfer policy for the first time and there has already been a significant shift away from the previous regime’s philosophy as the club look to move away from signing veteran players on huge salaries – and even plan a new stadium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.