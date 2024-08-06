Everything we know so far about Manchester United's brand-new stadium planned by INEOS

By
published

Manchester United have already pushed forward with plans to build a state-of-the-art 100,000 seater stadium in Trafford

Old Trafford
Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring potential avenues to help build a brand new 100,000-capacity stadium.

Minority owners INEOS have already appointed a specialised task force to help plan and execute their prospective plans, with the title of 'Wembley of the North' already mooted. Rumoured to cost in the region of £6billion, reports suggest an announcement could be made by the end of this year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.