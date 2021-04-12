Manchester United transfer news: Juventus could cash in on Paulo Dybala this summer

Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus remains uncertain amid interest from Manchester United.

According to Sky Italia, the Argentine forward may not be offered a new contract because of the financial constraints affecting the club.

Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club’s budget, which could prevent them from extending Dybala’s stay in Turin.

“We talk to his agent every week, but we can’t forget the moment we are all experiencing, even as a company,” said Paratici.

“In September, we went back to negativity and we haven't gotten out of it yet. We have to be careful with every move we make, and that's not just for football.

“Nobody can decide now what to do for the next one, two, three years. We must be very careful.”

This note of caution implies that Juventus, in keeping with much of the football world, won’t be looking to spend heavily in the transfer market and might have to contemplate cutbacks instead.

Although they would ideally keep Dybala beyond the end of his current deal, which expires next summer, they could choose to prioritise other areas of the team.

If they can’t afford to keep him, rather than risk losing the 27-year-old on a free transfer, Juve would prefer to cash in on interest from the Premier League.

Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all explored the possibility of signing Dybala last year but he ended up staying put.

He has missed a lot of football through injury this season, starting just eight games in Serie A, as Andrea Pirlo has been forced to rely heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo's firepower.

Dybala joined the Italian giants from Palermo in June 2015 for an initial fee of €32million and has scored 99 goals in 245 appearances, winning five consecutive titles.

Juve finally look set to surrender their crown, with Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over Cagliari leaving them 11 points clear at the top with just eight games left.