Manchester United learn price tag for summer target as swap deal mooted: report

By
published

Manchester United could look to raid one of their Premier league rivals this summer

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to make a large imprint on the side in his first transfer window at the club. 

The Red Devils have just completed the worst campaign since the Premier League was established, finishing eighth and registering a negative goal difference for the first time. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.