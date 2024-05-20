Manchester United learn price tag for summer target as swap deal mooted: report

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to make a large imprint on the side in his first transfer window at the club.

The Red Devils have just completed the worst campaign since the Premier League was established, finishing eighth and registering a negative goal difference for the first time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team will lead the club’s transfer window for the first time this summer following the billionaire’s minority purchase was confirmed earlier this year.

It's been a difficult season for Ten Hag and Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it looks to be a busy one, as the club embarks on something of a rebuilding process.

One player linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks is in-form Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The France star ended the Premier League season in style, scoring three times and laying on two assists in his final three games, which included a well-taken brace against the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old has a reported £65million release clause in the new Palace contract he signed in August, but Teamtalk report that an offer of £50million would be ‘seriously considered’ at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise in action for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

They add that Manchester United would be reluctant to pay that much, but could look to offer former Eagles right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a part-exchange deal.

Wan-Bissaka has a year left on his current Manchester United deal, but his future looks uncertain after falling behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order, with the club printing a ‘farewell’ t-shirt for the former England under-21 international earlier this month.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in former Reading star Olise, should Manchester United fail to reach an agreement with Palace.

