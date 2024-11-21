Manchester United lining up stunning offer for 'dream' target: report

Manchester United are working on a deal to secure a priority signing, who will boost the quality in their squad.

Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of his first game as Manchester United against Ipswich Town on Sunday at Portman Road, with supporters hoping he gets off to a good start.

The club's hierarchy are prepared to back the new manager with some high-profile signings, too, in order to give him as good a chance of succeeding as possible. For one particular "dream" target, though, a transfer fee might not even be necessary.

Manchester United "dream" of signing Alphonso Davies

Davies in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is Manchester United's "dream" summer transfer target.

The Red Devils have reportedly been gathering as much information on the Canadian star in recent weeks, with their interest now becoming concrete. With Davies' Bayern Munich contract set to expire at the end of the season, Manchester United are free to start negotiating with him and his representatives over a proposed deal from January.

Davies in action for Canada as captain (Image credit: Alamy)

Informal enquiries have already taken place between the club and player, while Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford could help speed up the process. With the Portuguese boss preferring a 3-4-3 formation, Davies would slot in perfectly as a left wing-back in his system.

They'll face competition from Real Madrid in securing the 23-year-old's signature, though, with the Spanish giants also interested. It seems likely Davies will leave Germany, with the aforementioned report highlighting how talks over a contract extension aren't happening.

Davies is valued at £41.5m by Transfermarkt, but can move for free in less than eight months.

In FourFourTwo's view, Davies would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United, and seems the perfect fit for Amorim's potential system. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both unreliable due to injury issues, it seems a new left-back is essential.

Convincing the Canadian to join, however, remains a huge difficulty - especially when Real Madrid are also in the picture. There's the guarantee of trophies in the Spanish capital, while things are invariably less certain in Manchester.