Manchester United looking at transfer loophole in a bid to upgrade defence

Manchester United's ongoing problems this season cannot be limited to just one area of the pitch.

But the defenders involved during the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa illustrates some of the issues Erik ten Hag is facing. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both appeared despite long-term question marks over whether they are good enough, while Diego Dalot was again fielded in a less natural left-back role.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt also featured, but has yet to impress, and while Jonny Evans was outstanding - picking up the player of the match award - at 36 years old doesn't represent the future. But amidst these issues at the back United are now plotting a surprise transfer move in January, as they look to reinforce their defence.

Manchester United considering triggering clause to re-sign thriving defender

The answer to United's defensive issues could be a player that was only at the club a year ago.

According to reports, the club are planning a move for Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who first moved to the Portuguese side from Old Trafford back in January 2024.

Manchester United initially loaned Carreras to Benfica for the second half of last season.

After some impressive displays, the move became a permanent switch in the summer for just €6 million. Since then the 21-year-old has continued to excel at the Stadium of Light, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, United reportedly have a buy-back clause that may allow them to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford sooner than expected.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims that United chiefs are already considering activating the transfer clause, which can be triggered for an undisclosed fixed fee.

The Spaniard has shone at left-back during his time in Portugal, a problem position for United at the moment, who are currently without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to injury. Dalot has been forced to play there this season but struggled to find his best form.

United could be forced to move quickly should they want to re-sign Carreras, who they first signed in 2022 from Real Madrid as a youth team player. Both Real and fellow La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are also weighing up a move for the youngster, according to O Jogo's report.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it makes sense for United to swallow their pride and make a move for Carreras. With Shaw constantly struggling with injuries, the Red Devils need a fresh option at left-back.

The buy-back fixed price also ensures United won't be ripped off in the transfer market, something that has become a regular occurrence in recent years.