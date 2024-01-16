Manchester United wonderkid given Fabrizio Romano 'Here We Go' confirmation over transfer

A Manchester United wonderkid has had his deal green-lit by prominent Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

With plenty of eyes on incomings this month, prospect Alvaro Fernandez is set for a medical at Benfica with a view to completing a loan move for the rest of the season. Fernandez joined Manchester United from Real Madrid as an academy prospect in 2020 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

The left-back was sent out on loan to Championship side Preston North End last season, and was on loan with Spanish side Granada for the first half of the current campaign.

Alvaro Fernandez is leaving Manchester United (Image credit: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United recalled the 20 year old from that spell earlier this month after he struggled to earn a regular place in the starting line-up, however, and a move has already been lined up for him to head back out, this time for a stint in Portugal.

The Spain under-21 international will be hoping the move provides him with more than the five starts he got back in his home country – though there is no guarantee that will enhance his prospects of first-team football at Old Trafford, with journalist Romano indicating that Benfica will hold the option to turn the loan into a permanent move.

There could, however, be a buyback clause inserted into any deal that sees the Spaniard move to Lisbon permanently, or even a first refusal for the Red Devils.

Romano added that a medical had been booked in to take place on Monday ahead of the proposed move.

